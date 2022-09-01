Sheriff's Office working through staffing issues

Like many law enforcement and corrections agencies across the nation, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office is not fully staffed.

It's currently seeking two full-time deputies to complete the team of 16, including the sheriff.

Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson said that when he first started in law enforcement 47 years ago, people stayed for decades in the same job. Gustafson has been with Gage County for 43 years.

“You don’t see that anymore,” Gustafson said. “People want different things in a career and it’s not all about money, but more about the type of work. This can be a hard job, but it’s a good job.”

Sergeant Tim Hanson, Investigator at the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, said he has been in law enforcement for 30 years. The last seven years have been with Gage County.

“There are 860 square miles in Gage County," he said. "That’s a lot of area and when we’re understaffed, we can only do the bare minimum. It becomes a community safety issue. Some calls require two deputies like domestic violence or fatalities. When that happens, everyone is tied up with one case for their entire shift sometimes."

Gustafson added that providing security at the courthouse and assisting the Wymore Police Department adds to the workload.

“Another problem that we are having is covering Wymore," he said. "They currently do not have a Chief of Police. By statute we’re required to cover things like court security, which we didn’t do a few years ago."

In addition to road patrol and calls for service, the Sheriff’s Office monitors sex offender registration, title inspections and maintains relations within the schools in the County. The office also has extra responsibilities with training.

Gustafson explained that when the office is short-staffed, the other deputies work over-time or come in on their days off.

“Sooner or later we see burn out if that goes on for a while,” said Gustafson.

Currently deputies work a two-day-on and two-day-off rotation with 12-hour shifts. This allows for every other weekend off. The starting wage is $21.50 per hour. There is an average of 7,000 calls for service by the Sheriff’s Office annually.

“We’re competing with neighboring counties for deputies too,” said Gustafson. “They’re experiencing problems with staffing too. We’re big and busy."

Hansen added the job can be challenging, but is alway rewarding.

“This is a good community to work in and most people appreciate the work that we do,” said Hansen. “It can be difficult work. We’re not dealing with numbers, we’re dealing with people in a crisis and we have to work through it."

Deputy Brock Juracek has worked at the Gage County Sheriff’s Office for 1 ½ years. He said he likes his work.

“I’m young and eager which makes the night shifts exciting for me," he said. "It’s something different every day. I love getting out and meeting people. Really, I just want to do the best job that I can in serving the people in the community."

Applications can be picked up at the Gage County Sheriff’s office at 612 Lincoln St. in Beatrice. More information can be found gagecountysheriff.us or on their Facebook page.