Shining lights: Beatrice NHS welcomes 27 new members

Wax dripped from the tips of 27 candles, wavering slightly in the nervous hands of Beatrice High School students. The Hevelone Center, unusually dark, began to glow brighter with the lighting of the candles, one by one.

New National Honor Society inductees walked to the front of the stage when all the candles were lit. And with a few words and a pledge at the Friday evening ceremony, 27 students joined the ranks of the NHS.

Tracy Post, school counselor and the NHS sponsor for 24 years, said they will take that light, symbolically drawn from the lamp of knowledge, and shine it in their community.

“I’m lucky to be their sponsor because it’s a great group of kids,” Post said. “It’s about giving them opportunities and hopefully then, when they leave high school, they’ll continue to do things like this. And I know some of them will do things like that… Volunteering is so important for communities.”

Post said the school calendar is marked by NHS volunteer projects, from help with the Beatrice Backpack Program to setting up blood drives to giving gifts to struggling families around Christmas time. This past year, they raised money for the Beatrice Community Food Pantry with a car wash.

Junior and NHS member Tayla deKoning said she loves the volunteering aspect.

“I just like giving back,” deKoning said. “It’s nice to see how your work pays off and it affects people. When you see how truly happy it can make someone… I remember when we did the Backpack Program and a saw a little girl like actually taking one of bags home, it made me feel a lot better. It really warmed my heart.”

Senior and NHS member Madeline Swanson said lending a helping hand can lead to a snowball effect in the community.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something for other people,” Swanson said. “It makes you feel like you’re part of the community. And hopefully, by doing that, we can encourage other people to do the same. You help one person, and it’s kind of like a ripple effect. You showing that community service can be fun will make other people step up.”

Post said, by giving NHS members volunteering opportunities, he hopes they develop a strong ethic of giving back.

“What you do when people aren’t watching you is very important,” Post said. “Not to do it just because you want to impress somebody; it’s doing it because it’s the right thing to do, and it makes you feel good.”

By giving back, the members also get back, deKoning and Swanson said. For one, NHS brings together a broad array of students around a common interest.

“I’ve made a lot of new friends because of NHS,” she said. “Some people who I wouldn’t have met otherwise... Everyone is super welcoming and open, so I’ve enjoyed my time a lot.”

NHS membership also bolsters resumes and college applications.

One new inductee, Alayna Happle, said she’s been looking forward to the ceremony for some time now.

“It’s a great honor to be in the Beatrice chapter of the NHS,” she said. “I’ve known about it since the beginning of middle school, and it’s always been one of my goals to get in… I love helping out in the community, and this is a great way to help keep me motivated.”

All BHS sophomores and juniors with at least a 3.5 GPA are eligible to apply for membership. 49 applied this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0