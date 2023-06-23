Rhonda Paul says she has always wanted to be in the food truck business.

This weekend she and her family debut their bright green food trailer at the Main Street Beatrice Ribfest.

Rhonda said they had been looking for a truck or something for a while. They found it in Missouri and brought it home where her husband, James, painted and renovated the inside.

“It was pink and blue,” James said.

“We had a wrap put on it locally and we’re in business,” Rhonda said.

James and Rhonda opened Starlight Candles almost 20 years ago and added Shirley Mae Pies in 2012.

Shirley Mae Pies started with Shirley Hill, James’ mom. Hill is 88 years old and continues to make homemade pies for the business, as well as for Legends restaurant currently in Ceresco.

Their oldest daughter, Courtney Brauch, operates Louie’s Coffee in the trailer also.

“I’ve always wanted a bookstore and coffee goes along with that,” she said. “So we started in Starlight and the food truck is the next step. The goal is to have a physical location in the near future.”

Louie’s serves all types of gourmet coffee, chai tea and hot chocolate.

The food trailer will serve Shirley Mae Pies and pie alamode this weekend at the event. They will also have fudge and caramels available.

“I think we’ll branch out and offer walking tacos and maybe other types of food in the future,” Rhonda said.

Rhonda said they like to support local small business.

“We got the ice cream from Sunny’s in Odell and the coffee is from the Mill in Lincoln,” she said. “We support small, local businesses because we’re a small business.”

James noted that it is a family run business.

“Courtney and her husband, Tyler, and our daughter, Colby, all help with whatever needs to be done,” he said.

“We all work together to get things done,” Rhonda said.

Ribfest will be Saturday, June 24 from 4:00 – 11:30 p.m. near Stone Hollow Brewery.