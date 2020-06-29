Shooting safely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Children had a chance to practice firearm safety during an annual shooting event in Beatrice.

The 4-H Homestead Shooting Club held its annual BB Gun and Air Rifle Tournament Sunday afternoon at the 4-H building at the Gage County Fairgrounds.

Mike Jochum has been serving as the club leader and coach for approximately 25 years.

“Our BB Gun and Air Rifle Tournament season will start after October, but our .22 silhouette season usually starts in July,” Jochum said. “Our focus is safety, but it is so interesting to hear the older 4-H members coaching the younger youth and telling them things I had told them years ago.”

Youth under 16 years of age are able to participate in the BB gun event. Participants do not have to be 4-H members to participate in the tournament.

“I’ve learned along the way to respect guns and be a responsible gun owner,” said Colt Dittbrenner. “It’s a lot of fun.”

In October, the club holds a five session basic safety training class for the youth and their parents.