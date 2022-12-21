"Shop with a Cop" an annual tradition

There will be a few more gifts under the tree for area families thanks to Sheriff Millard Gustafson and several of his elves.

The annual “Shop with a Cop” is an event that allows children the opportunity to shop for gifts for their family with members of the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

Students are picked up at school by the deputy or corrections officer in department vehicles.

“We let them play with the sirens and lights,” Gustafson said. “They love that.”

The group of children and adults met and converged on the aisles of Walmart with a $100 spending limit to purchase gifts for their family and one for themselves. The children were paired with a “cop” who helped them with math and make suggestions on gifts.

Gustafson said he thinks Shop with a Cop helps build a casual, fun filled interaction with his personnel.

“They get to see us in a different setting other than in a professional one. More than ever these children need to grow up realizing we are someone they can come to if they need help,” he said. “Hopefully it will provide them with some fond memories.”

Brian Polson, a corrections officer, has been helping to organize the event for several years.

“I’ve done a lot of community activities. I think it’s important to give back and it hopefully gives the kids a positive outlook on law enforcement. It makes them feel safe with us,” he said. “Maybe they’ll even become interested in a career in law enforcement.”

After the shopping was completed, the group met at Sonic to wrap the gifts. The Grinch made his rounds and tried to “steal” the gifts in fun.

Annabelle Gentry said the best part of the evening for her was meeting Deputy Thomas Smith.

“Shopping was the best part for me. He pushed the cart when my arms got tired,” said Aqua Doniphan of Deputy Mike Hager.

Hager said being with the kids was his favorite part of the activity.

Deputy Kallen Nissen said he enjoyed seeing the kids happy.

Carter Barton noted that being able to buy gifts for his family was the best part of “Shop with a Cop.”

Even the Grinch said he loved seeing the kids.

Sheriff Gustafson treated everyone to a Sonic meal and ice cream before the youth were returned home with their gifts.

Gustafson said that the Sheriff’s Office receive donations and look forward to “Shop with a Cop” throughout the year.