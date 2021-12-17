Shop with a Cop brings students, deputies together

Ten elementary school students meandered through the halls of the Beatrice Walmart on Thursday afternoon, flanked by sheriff’s deputies. Smiles creased the faces beneath their focused eyes—fixed on toys, coloring books and trinkets.

Aged between 5 and 11, the students selected from Gage County’s elementary schools brought different interests to the Shop with a Cop program, run by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office. Each student selected got a golden ticket: a spending cap of $100 at Walmart for Christmas presents.

Gage County Sheriff Millard "Gus" Gustafson started the program early on in his tenure as sheriff, a position he’s held since 2007. The program allows for community outreach, putting a human face on police work, something Gustafson said is more important now than ever.

“Usually, we deal with kids because something’s not good,” he said. “I figured this would be a good time to interact with them positively. It allows us to have fun and role model for them.”

The program is run through donations, and the participating deputies volunteer their time.

Tim Hanson, an investigator in the sheriff’s office, said he’s missed having kids around for Christmas as his own grew older. Shop with a Cop gives him that opportunity every year.

He shopped with fourth-grader Lucy Dorn from Diller-Odell.

“[Dorn] was very organized, very methodical, and thinking of others,” Hanson said. “She was also very good at math.”

Dorn bought a number of gifts for her family members, spending little time and money on herself.

“Everyone deserves to have a gift for Christmas,” Dorn said.

Another student, Braylon Rusche, also put the needs and wants of others before his own. He spared no expense for his family members with a purchase of stuffed animals, shoes and notebooks for siblings, but he only got a basketball and chewing gum for himself.

Deputy Paxton Diehl said her favorite part of police work is the community outreach aspect, getting to know the people she’s serving. She said Shop with a Cop embodies that sense of community.

“This is my first time doing Shop with a Cop,” Paxton said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for the past year. I was disappointed when we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID-19. This is something I really looked forward to… We get to give these kids a really great experience.”

Gustafson said his office asks each school to select its student.

“It’s not based on financials,” Gustafson said. “It’s based on what kids they think would most benefit from a thing like this.”

After purchasing the gifts, deputies brought the students to Julie’s Hotdogs, where they wrapped presents, ate dinner and had a special visit from Santa Claus.

Corrections Officer Brian Polson spearheaded the program this year for his first time and said it was a success.

“I think it went really well,” Polson said. “The kids had fun, and in the end, that’s all that matters. I had a lot of fun, too”

The Sheriff’s Office asks that checks be made payable to “Gage County Foundation” with a “Shop with a Cop” notation in the memo section.

