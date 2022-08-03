Shots fired at Beatrice residence Wednesday morning

Beatrice police are investigating after shots were fired at a residence early Wednesday morning in Beatrice.

Police Capt. Dan Moss said the department received reports of shots being fired at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street.

“Basically there were shots fired and a house was hit,” he said. “Nobody was injured. At this time, we don’t have any specific suspects.”

Moss said the residence was occupied at the time of the incident.

He added shell casing were found at the scene, and officers believe multiple firearms were involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking any video recordings that could help authorities identify the vehicle involved.