Showers vandalized at Riverside Park

Beatrice City workers discovered vandalism in the showers at Riverside Park on Wednesday.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said they found parts missing from the showers.

“In the winter time, we have to winterize those showers,” he said. “Those showers basically had a big metal box on the front that had handles that turn hot and cold water on and the shower head up above. In the winter, they would unhook that big metal box and set it on the ground so they could winterize the shower. Somebody got into that bathroom over the winter time. They took one of those metal boxes, and then they stripped out all the pipes on the inside of the other one.”

Tempelmeyer said the City will be in touch with the Beatrice Police Department regarding the vandalism.

“The hard part is that we have no idea when it occurred,” he said. “It occurred sometime between when they winterized them in late October or early November and May. So it occurred in that six month time period… We’ve checked with the areas around here where people would turn in metal. Nobody’s seen those boxes come through. We’ve done those things, trying to see if we can find something to back track it, but we haven’t come up with anything yet.”

Tempelmeyer said that while vandalism is occasionally a problem at other parks, nothing like this has occurred at Riverside in recent memory.

“Mark [Pethoud, Public Properties Director] says they’ve been doing this for 15 years,” he said. “They take it off, set it on the floor and winterize everything. They’ve had no issues with them for years.”

Tempelmeyer said replacement for each shower will cost $1,200 for parts alone. He said City workers are working on replacing the parts.

“Shower services are something that people expect in those types of campgrounds,” he said. “We’ll look at getting it fixed up here soon.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0