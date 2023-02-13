A fundraiser dinner will be held in Liberty this month to support the American Legion club.

The annual shrimp feed will be held at the Legion Club in Liberty on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Post Commander Jim Barr said the event is the club’s only fundraiser for the year, and the money raised keeps the doors open.

The event returned last year, after an absence in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t have it in 2021 because of COVID, we did have it in 2020 because that was before COVID hit here, so we were able to have it,” Barr said. “The next year we decided there was just too much going on, and things were being canceled so we didn’t do it, but it is our only main fundraiser for the Legion to keep our doors open.”

The event features shrimp, beef fries, scalloped potatoes, ham coleslaw, rolls and drinks. It officially starts at 5 p.m., though Barr said some guests arrive early.

“5 p.m. is when we start, but people always show up early and they’re standing there in line,” he said. “If we’re ready to go with the food line and the cookers, we start. We can get 100 people through before 5, that’s great.”

Admission is $20 in advance or $22 at the door. Last year 1,170 people attended, and there were more than 1,200 in attendance in 2020. In anticipation of the event, organizers buy around 1,200 pounds of shrimp and 850 pounds of beef fries.

Barr said funds raised are used to keep the building open throughout the year.

“It’s a community center for the town,” he said. “If somebody wants to use it for a birthday party or anniversary, graduation receptions. It also serves as an emergency building for Gage County. If there is a storm, fire or some catastrophe they can use the building here.”

In addition to covering the utilities, maintenance and insurance for the building, the Legion Club also supports youth activities with the money. Barr added that area students work at the event, and help make it a success.

“Our helpers consist of kids from schools that want to make money for their projects and fundraisers,” he said. “Last year we had kids from Southern and Lewiston that helped. The Southern kids were raising money for a band trip. We’d have a hard time doing it without the help of those kids. They help bus tables and the biggest thing is they come back on Sunday and help clean up.

“We also have some people from the community who aren’t even members come in and help. It takes a lot of people to run this.”

Barr said the Legion post has less than 40 current members, and the fundraiser is an important way to keep the club going.

“After World War 2, everyone joined the Legion,” he said. “What’s happened to our World War II group? They’re mostly deceased now. I think there’s less than 1 million alive out of the 16 million who were eligible to be Legion members after World War II. We want to keep the doors open as long as we can because it serves our Legion and it serves the community as a place to meet and have events. It serves the county if they need it.”