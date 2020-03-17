Shuttle service for veterans no longer running

Veterans in Gage County who depend on the Veterans Service Office for a ride to medical appointments will have to make other arrangements.

The office announced this week it was temporarily stopping the service to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have a van that is provided by the Department of Veteran Affairs and we arrange with the volunteer drivers we have for it to take veterans to and from appointments in Lincoln and Omaha,” said Gage County Veteran Services officer Phil Dittbrenner. “It’s not recommend that any drivers be over the age of 60, and all of our drivers are over 60.”

The service has been provided for around 20 years. The van makes trips around 15 days each month, and Dittbrenner said trips can be made for a single veteran or a bus full.

Until the service is reinstated in Gage County, veterans in need of a ride are asked to contact Veteran Transportation Services.

“The VA transportation line in Lincoln still running and it would come down and pick them up, take them to their appointment and back home,” Dittbrenner said. “If something can’t be worked out, they should contact their primary care physician and let them know you can’t make it. They may be able to schedule something locally in the community.”

Veteran Transportation Services can be reached at 402-995-4200.

