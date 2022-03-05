Sifted Sweets offers variety of tasty treats

Kala York has always loved to bake, so two years ago, when the opportunity presented itself, she opened Sifted Sweets in Beatrice to share her creations with a larger community.

“I had been looking for a place for about three years before, but it always fell through,” York said. “So when this location became available I said, ‘Really God, right in the middle of COVID?’ So we went into it with faith and trust and opened. I feel like we’ve been very successful.”

Sifted Sweets offers handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cheesecakes and specialty items at the 108 S. Sixth St. location. Recently more savory items have been added to the menu such as soups and breads.

“I love all kinds of foods,” said York.

Sifted Sweets has partnered with Stone Hollow Brewery and Tall Tree Tastings to offer food at the local businesses. York stated she has done some catering for service clubs and decorates cakes for weddings or special occasions.

Sifted Sweets also worked with local vendors and hosted a Christmas Extravaganza with a Polar Express Train, hot chocolate and Santa visits. York stated she had friends, Hal and Ashley Mason’s family, volunteer to organize and decorate. She hopes to do it again next year.

York said she loves parties and wanted to do something unique and different, so she began offering “Nailed It” competitions modeled after the series on Netflix.

Four to eight people can sign up for the competition. They are given a theme when they arrive and the location is decorated for it. After introductions they are each given a cookie or cupcake for the first round and given a short amount of time to decorate it as closely to the example that has been provided.

Between rounds there are snacks that are provided and the group can talk and share their experiences.

The items are judged. The winner of that round is given a hat and the loser is provided a button to push and everyone has to answer a trivia question or dance. The loser is given extra time to work on their project and they can request direction from the judges.

The next round is a decorated cake which needs to be replicated as close to the example as possible.

“The winner is announced and photographs are taken,” York said. “There is always a lot of laughter and fun.”

York said they’ve done bridal showers, family and friend get-togethers and recently team building for a work group. They’ve used a Hawaiian Luau theme, a princess party with others. The cost is $45 a person for ages 13 and over with the participants taking home their cake, cookie or cupcake and any prizes.

York said that the parties are usually about two- hours and they’ve had great feedback from participants.

“I truly appreciate my customers and everyone that has supported the shop,” said York. “Family members help with marketing, ordering, payroll, building displays, washing dishes and counter help. Friends have helped with the ‘Nailed It’ parties and special events. I’m so thankful for each of them.

“I also have two wonderful employees in the shop and additional cleaning help.”

She hopes to expand, but said she was not ready to share her plans. York said to expect an announcement in the near future.

Katie Humble of Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center said it was a great experience for her team.

"It was a blast," she said. "It was interactive and we laughed a lot."

Sifted Sweets is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. More information and updates can be found on the store’s Facebook page.

