Sisters win multiple horse show events at Gage County Fair

The Gage County Fair may be void of rides, games and food vendors this year, but events are still in full swing this week for 4-H and FFA students as they show their animals.

Sisters Emerson Schultis, 16, and Avery Schultis, 13, took home several awards in their respective divisions in the first day of the horse show on Thursday.

Emerson placed reserve champion in overall showman, overall mares and senior western pleasure divisions, and champion in the two year old snaffle bit, senior western horsemanship and senior trail divisions. Avery placed reserve champion in intermediate trail, and champion in overall showman, overall mares, overall gelding, junior English equitation, junior English pleasure, intermediate western pleasure and intermediate western horsemanship.

Emerson and Avery said it’s not uncommon for them to show four horses overall during each fair, and that they had two other siblings previously participate.

“We started off with just trail horses when we were younger, and then we slowly got into showing…I was probably 5 or 6,” Avery said.

Avery said it’s nice to have a sibling that also shows horses, because Emerson helps when the horse is uncooperative.