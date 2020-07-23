Sisters win multiple horse show events at Gage County Fair

The Gage County Fair may be void of rides, games and food vendors this year, but events are still in full swing this week for 4-H and FFA students as they show their animals.
Sisters Emerson Schultis, 16, and Avery Schultis, 13, took home several awards in their respective divisions in the first day of the horse show on Thursday.
Emerson placed reserve champion in overall showman, overall mares and senior western pleasure divisions, and champion in the two year old snaffle bit, senior western horsemanship and senior trail divisions. Avery placed reserve champion in intermediate trail, and champion in overall showman, overall mares, overall gelding, junior English equitation, junior English pleasure, intermediate western pleasure and intermediate western horsemanship.
Emerson and Avery said it’s not uncommon for them to show four horses overall during each fair, and that they had two other siblings previously participate.
“We started off with just trail horses when we were younger, and then we slowly got into showing…I was probably 5 or 6,” Avery said.
Avery said it’s nice to have a sibling that also shows horses, because Emerson helps when the horse is uncooperative.
Emerson said she’s made close friends through participating in the shows, and that it’s fun to bond with the horses, especially when they’re working well together during events.
“It’s nice to come do 4-H shows, see everyone and get out of the house a little bit…Just being with the horse, and just getting to show and have fun,” Emerson said.
Sue Bishop, secretary for the Gage County Ag Society, said it’s been an interesting fair amid COVID-19, and that it seems like less students participated in showing animals than previous years. She explained another change this year was since some kids have already received numerous trophies, certain champions could choose between a specialized backpack, a cash donation, or keep the trophy, provided they write a thank you note to the donors of the prize.
The horse show was shortened from three to two days this year because animals were not allowed to stay at the fairgrounds overnight. However, Bishop said no divisions were cut due to time.
“One thing this board is committed to is 4-H and FFA kids,” Bryan Cook, a member of the Ag Society, said. “They put the time and money into their livestock and their exhibits. We wanted to make sure we have a fair for them, and everything else was secondary.”
