Six-hour Jefferson County standoff ends peacefully

A standoff near Daykin ended peacefully early Wednesday morning near Daykin.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call from a residence on Highway 4, near Daykin.

Authorities learned there was an extremely intoxicated man at the residence creating a disturbance and he discharged a firearm outside, making the other occupants fear for their life.

While en route, a press release stated dispatchers learned all occupants of the residence were able to leave the property and the suspect was the only person left inside the residence. Upon the deputies arrival, they were able to make visual contact inside the residence through a window. It was unknown at the time if the suspect was still in possession of the firearm, but it was reported that there were numerous other firearms inside the residence.

The subject was identified as 51-year-old Christopher Drees, of Daykin. Deputies observed Drees in the residence to be very distraught and irritated.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office attempted to make contact with Drees for numerous hours by telephone and a loud speaker system.

He failed to cooperate and refused to exit the residence. After many failed attempts to get Drees to exit the residence, the Nebraska State Patrol was contacted to assist with the situation.

The State Patrol Tactical Response Team responded, along with the NSP negotiating team. Drees remained inside of the residence for approximately six hours before entry was made into the residence and Drees was taken into custody at 4:51 a.m.

Drees was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was booked for terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person as he was a convicted felon, and use of a weapon to commit a felony. All three are felony charges.

At no time during this incident was there any threat to the general public.