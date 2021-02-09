Smoke and Fire Cigars to move locations

A Mercantile Building business that opened when the structure finished remodels in 2019 recently announced that it will be moving to another building.

Starting in mid-February, Smoke and Fire Cigars will operate out of 402 Court St., across from the Black Crow and a block away from its current location.

Fred Naumann, the owner of Smoke and Fire, explained that the move was due to wanting to expand his business, and being unable to move to a bigger space in the Mercantile. He said a new amenity he plans to offer is the ability to smoke inside the building.

“That’s a big one,” Naumann said. “We’ll also probably have a membership available for people interested in our cigars, and some of our current customers. Then of course, with the extra space, there will be some extra amenities that will come along with that in time.”

Naumann said he currently plans to move locations on Monday, Feb. 15.

For current customers that enjoy pairing a cigar with a beer from Stone Hollow Brewery and partaking in the two on the Mercantile’s outdoor patio, Naumann said he still plans to work with both entities.