Snapchat photo lands Beatrice man in prison

A Beatrice man prohibited from possessing weapons was sentenced to prison after a photo of him with brass knuckles was discovered on social media last year.

Milo C. Leslie, 26, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by two years of post release supervision for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a class 3 felony. A second charge of carrying a concealed weapon by a prohibited person was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Leslie was arrested last June after Beatrice police were informed that he uploaded a photo of himself with brass knuckles to Snapchat, a mobile social media app.

Arrest documents state police knew Leslie to be a convicted felon, and arranged to meet Leslie along with his probation officer. They met Leslie at a motel, where he was instructed to empty his pockets. While doing so, he produced the brass knuckles from his pants pocket.

Before pronouncing the sentence, Schreiner told Leslie that at his age, it’s not too late to turn his life around.

“You’ve got choices, at your age you’ve got choices,” Schreiner said. “You continue to make the wrong ones. Your legacy does not have to be that of a convicted felon and a criminal.”

