Snow adds to windy weather across Nebraska

High winds added to snowfall that began early Friday, blanketing much of the Sunland in snow.

The Beatrice Municipal Airport reported one inch of snow as of Friday morning, with wind speeds up to 48 miles an hour.

As of Friday afternoon, the Nebraska 511 website stated that both U.S. Highway 77 and Highway 136 were partially covered in snow, with the wind blowing in both directions. Drivers in the Diller-Odell area were also asked to look for flaggers directing traffic due to road maintenance. Roads east of Lincoln and north of Filley were largely reported as completely covered in snow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You can drive sometimes for a half mile, and there won't be nothing on the road," County Highway Superintendent Galen Engel said. "It just depends on the land and what's planted on the other side. If it's a bean field, it's really blowing across the road and drifting in places. But nothing is impassible that I was on today."

The city has a list of priority routes, which are treated similar to emergency routes, the only exception being if a snow emergency is declared parking is allowed on priority routes.