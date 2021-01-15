Snow adds to windy weather across Nebraska

High winds added to snowfall that began early Friday, blanketing much of the Sunland in snow.
The Beatrice Municipal Airport reported one inch of snow as of Friday morning, with wind speeds up to 48 miles an hour.
As of Friday afternoon, the Nebraska 511 website stated that both U.S. Highway 77 and Highway 136 were partially covered in snow, with the wind blowing in both directions. Drivers in the Diller-Odell area were also asked to look for flaggers directing traffic due to road maintenance. Roads east of Lincoln and north of Filley were largely reported as completely covered in snow.
"You can drive sometimes for a half mile, and there won't be nothing on the road," County Highway Superintendent Galen Engel said. "It just depends on the land and what's planted on the other side. If it's a bean field, it's really blowing across the road and drifting in places. But nothing is impassible that I was on today."
The city has a list of priority routes, which are treated similar to emergency routes, the only exception being if a snow emergency is declared parking is allowed on priority routes.
Beatrice city code requires all sidewalks be cleared of snow within 24 hours following every snow, and prohibits the shoveling or plowing of snow off of private properties into alleys or city streets.
More information of the city’s snow removal efforts, and maps of emergency and priority routes can be found at beatrice.ne.gov/street/page/snow-removal.
Other reports predict that Beatrice will be cloudy but warm next week, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday and Wednesday are supposed to be particularly warm for the winter, with a high of 49 and 48 degrees, respectively.