Snow predicted in Sunland this weekend

The Sunland is predicted to get snowy this weekend, with a predicted two to four inches between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
The winter weather will likely not last long, with highs expected in the 40s next week, but in the meantime the Beatrice Street Department is prepared to clear the city’s roads.
Street Superintendent Jason Moore said the city has roughly 1,200 tons of salt and 10,000 gallons of Apex deicing liquid.
The liquid is typically used to pre-treat roads so that snow melts on impact. However, Moore said the predicted rain before the weekend’s snow would wash that deicer away.
“It takes about 1,200 gallons for us to go around and do town, so it’s just a gamble that I don’t need to take right now, with the chance that the storm is starting with rain,” Moore explained.
Moore said the street department should know more about the weather and related operations by mid-morning on Friday. He said the department will likely work through Friday night into Saturday morning to make sure the streets are clear.
Support Local Journalism
According to the city website, the street department’s first objective is to keep all highways and emergency routes open, regardless of the duration or intensity of a storm. Highways and emergency routes are plowed first and then treated with a salt, gravel, or salt/gravel mix.
Emergency routes include, but are not limited to, Court Street, Ella Street, Grant Street, Lincoln Street and Hospital Parkway.
The city website said the City Administrator may declare a snow emergency under certain weather conditions, which prohibits the parking of vehicles on emergency snow routes. The purpose of declaring a snow emergency is to assist the Street Department with snow removal. When a snow emergency is declared, the City Administrator shall state the date and time that the emergency shall remain in effect, which would be announced through the City’s social media, the local radio station, and the newspaper.
The city also has a list of priority routes, which are treated similar to emergency routes, the only exception being if a snow emergency is declared, parking is allowed on priority routes.
Moore said deicing liquid is not used on residential streets. He said residential streets will only be plowed if there is more than two inches of snow across the entire city, and only after emergency and priority routes are clear.
“You can usually look across your yard, and with two inches of snow you’re not going to see grass,” Moore explained. “That’s kind of the rule of thumb…Then, if for some reason the wind would pick up or snow would pick up, we would move back to our primaries and our emergencies and we would get them taken care of again.”
Beatrice city code requires all sidewalks be cleared of snow within 24 hours following every snow, and prohibits the shoveling or plowing of snow off of private properties into alleys or city streets.
More information of the city’s snow removal efforts, and maps of emergency and priority routes can be found at beatrice.ne.gov/street/page/snow-removal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.