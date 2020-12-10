Snow predicted in Sunland this weekend

Emergency routes include, but are not limited to, Court Street, Ella Street, Grant Street, Lincoln Street and Hospital Parkway.

The city website said the City Administrator may declare a snow emergency under certain weather conditions, which prohibits the parking of vehicles on emergency snow routes. The purpose of declaring a snow emergency is to assist the Street Department with snow removal. When a snow emergency is declared, the City Administrator shall state the date and time that the emergency shall remain in effect, which would be announced through the City’s social media, the local radio station, and the newspaper.

The city also has a list of priority routes, which are treated similar to emergency routes, the only exception being if a snow emergency is declared, parking is allowed on priority routes.

Moore said deicing liquid is not used on residential streets. He said residential streets will only be plowed if there is more than two inches of snow across the entire city, and only after emergency and priority routes are clear.