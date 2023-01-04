Sober Living House offers recovery opportunities

For several of the men at the Sober Living House in Beatrice, this past weekend marked the first New Year’s celebration that they have attended while in recovery. The house has given them an opportunity to change their people, places and things.

Justin Antons has been in recovery for almost 16 years. He said after he finished in-patient treatment he came back to Beatrice and said it was a struggle.

“Waiting all day for a NA meeting was difficult, but eventually I left for college to become a drug and alcohol counselor. I knew I wanted to come back and make a difference in Beatrice. Opening a Sober Living House was one of things that I had thought about,” he said.

Josh Leseberg said when he was in his active addiction, he didn’t have anywhere he could go to get sober.

“I had burned all my bridges,” he said.

“When I finished 10 months of residential treatment, I stayed in Lincoln for about 3 months before I came back to Beatrice. It wasn’t long before I had relapsed.”

Leseberg said he noticed that there wasn’t anywhere in Beatrice for someone to stay where they could focus on staying sober.

“Everyone wants to come home to family,” he said. “I started thinking about a recovery house and talked to a few people before Justin and I connected. We have meetings and resources in the community, but we needed someplace that offered stability, accountability and support.”

Leseberg has been in recovery for 3 ½ years.

Antons and Leseberg worked together to make the Sober Living House possible in Beatrice and opened about a year ago.

“The house provides a safe, sober living environment,” Antons said. “The circumstances of every person who comes to house is different.”

When a man applies to live in the Sober Living House, Leseberg said the other men in house interview and decide on their acceptance most of the time.

“It’s really their house. We’re just here to make sure it’s going to be a good fit.”

Men pay rent of $125 a week or $450 a month which includes utilities to live in the Sober Living House. They live downstairs in a more shared living environment when they first move in and eventually move upstairs to their own apartment. They are allowed to stay at the house indefinitely, as long as they are following the rules.

“There is a list of rules that includes no substance use, attending house meetings and other types of meetings,” Antons said. “But the most important qualification is that they have to be working a recovery program.”

Leseberg said every Sunday there is a house meeting where people share their concerns and review their week. Open Narcotics Anonymous and Gambler Anonymous are held at the house and are open to the community. Random urinalysis testing is done occasionally.

“We’ve had a lot of community support in donations and resources,” Leseberg said.

With the recent opening of Oxford House, another men’s transitional living house, in Beatrice, Antons said they hoped to work closely to provide more recovery options in the community.

“It’s not a competition. We want to work together,” Antons said.

Leseberg said there is some positive things that came from his addiction. He has met some good friends and has become more involved with the NA organization in his recovery.

“You can relate to anybody if you talk with them. It’s amazing what we accomplish together.”

“When I was in my active addiction, I thought I was beyond help. I want to give hope to those people that need it most.”

Antons said his recovery has given him a lot of opportunities. He said he met a lot of incredible people.

“I’ve learned that we can’t do anything alone and we all need someone in our corner to support us.”

For more information on the Sober Living House, contact Justin Antons at Directions Counseling Center P.C. at 402-239-7844 or email at justin@directionscc.org.