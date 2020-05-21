Social distancing hinders local Memorial Day services

“Hopefully for us we’re talking about thriving…But we know now, in the fall if something happens and they implement [restrictions], we know what to do,” Barnhill said.

Dr. Dan Martin, Senior Pastor at Christ Community Church, said permanent changes to the structure of services depends on the duration of the virus. He said if there is a lasting impact, then Christ Community will adjust to it.

“We would all love to hit the rewind button and return our ministries back to pre COVID-19 normal, but we cannot do that,” Martin said. “We also should not wait to see if normal returns in a few months or year, either. We are encouraging our church family to embrace this new normal in the best way that they can while loving and serving one another.”

Barnhill said he does not have deep reservations or feelings of disappointment for the churches and individuals who defied orders to attend mass. However, Barnhill said that he – and by extension the church and St. Joseph Catholic School – will continue to follow the guidelines from Governor Pete Ricketts and the Department of Health.

Both Barnhill and Martin noted that the virus has made their churches increase communication with parishioners, and that they continue to receive donations.

“The parish will not struggle in these times, and I think that will continue,” Barnhill said. “It wasn’t asked, it just happened naturally. They saw there was a need, so they gave.”

