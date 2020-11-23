Socially-distanced courthouse lighting ceremony held Sunday evening

The crowd was smaller and much more spaced out than usual, but social distancing didn’t stop people from enjoying this year’s lighting ceremony for the Gage County Courthouse.
The annual event was held Sunday evening and featured a performance by the Homestead Harmonizers, leading to the main event when Santa Claus himself led the crowd in a countdown to turn on the lights.
When the switch was flipped there were more honks than cheers as many spectators watched from their cars on the east and south sides of the building, as well as from the parking lot across the street.
Erich Tiemann, Chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors, led the event, and said he was happy that the worldwide pandemic didn’t stop people from enjoying the annual kickoff to the holiday season.
“In these times with the pandemic everybody is afraid and doesn’t know what they can and can’t do,” he said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to still take advantage of our yearly traditions, just slightly modified and a little bit safer, abiding by the health board’s mandate in town. We can be outside, we can socially distance and you can see this building from a long ways away.”
Support Local Journalism
Beatrice has a mask mandate that requires masks be worn in indoor public places, but most adults still wore them at the outdoor event as clusters of families spread out from each other on the courthouse lawn.
“It seems like it is a good turnout,” Tiemann said. “We were worried about the Homestead Harmonizers and if they could do it or not. Some of them are nervous from what it sounded like, but thought this is important enough that they still wanted to do it.”
Santa Claus, fresh from the North Pole and wearing a bright red mask, asked children what they wanted for Christmas after the ceremony. Due to the pandemic he sat atop the courthouse stairs while talking with children who stood down below.
Stephanie Perkins, who co-chairs the event with Nora Zimmerman, said she was pleased with the turnout and that the event was able to still happen.
“We met in October and said what our game plan would be,” Perkins said. “We just had to be flexible and go with it, see how it happened. What’s nice is this event is outdoors. That to me is a safe element right there. It helps, anyway. I think more people are in their cars this year to support it and see it. There’s just something magical when you see the courthouse light up.”
This was the 33rd year a lighting ceremony has been held at the courthouse.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.