Socially-distanced courthouse lighting ceremony held Sunday evening

The crowd was smaller and much more spaced out than usual, but social distancing didn’t stop people from enjoying this year’s lighting ceremony for the Gage County Courthouse.

The annual event was held Sunday evening and featured a performance by the Homestead Harmonizers, leading to the main event when Santa Claus himself led the crowd in a countdown to turn on the lights.

When the switch was flipped there were more honks than cheers as many spectators watched from their cars on the east and south sides of the building, as well as from the parking lot across the street.

Erich Tiemann, Chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors, led the event, and said he was happy that the worldwide pandemic didn’t stop people from enjoying the annual kickoff to the holiday season.

“In these times with the pandemic everybody is afraid and doesn’t know what they can and can’t do,” he said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to still take advantage of our yearly traditions, just slightly modified and a little bit safer, abiding by the health board’s mandate in town. We can be outside, we can socially distance and you can see this building from a long ways away.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}