Sodbusters event held near Sterling

The 40th Annual Deer Creek Sodbusters Show was held Sunday near Sterling.

Antique tractors, machinery and vehicles were on display throughout the daylong event. Demonstrations in corn shelling, grain binding, threshing, and silage chopping were also held on the grounds. The sawmill was also operating.

“It started 40 years ago with a group of men who wanted to get away from their wives with a plowing bee,” said Karen Lempka, St. Mary. “We’ve just kept adding on with different displays and buildings throughout the years.”

Pam Truscott, of Sterling, is the Secretary of the Deer Creek Sodbusters, Inc.

“Nebraska is known for being an agricultural state," she said. "We are looking at our rich history, but the caveat to that is that today so many of our young people only know about tractors with GPS. With this show we are preserving that history with the old machinery.

“We have the old tractors, crawlers and equipment that requires a lot of knowledge and understanding about how those pieces of machinery work."

Truscott said she believed there were over 120 antique tractors on display.

Bob Wolfe owns the land and leases it to the Deer Creek Sodbusters where the show held every year.

The non-profit organization currently has approximately 70 members. The annual membership is $12 and includes a monthly newsletter. Members are invited to attend the monthly meetings to plan the August event.

“Everyone who helps is a volunteer. We start planning next year’s event immediately after the show,” said Truscott.

Noah Lempka, Wilber, attended the event with his dad, Tim, and his two-year-old son, Kyler.

“We’re members of the Deer Creek Sodbusters and attend the event every year. It’s a long-standing tradition,” said Lempka.

Jerry Enns, Beatrice, attended Sunday’s event with his adolescent sons, Andrew and Isaac.

“We try to make it every year,” said Enns.

More information on the Deer Creek Sodbusters can be found on their Facebook page. Next years event will be held on Aug. 13.