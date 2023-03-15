The Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a set of solar regulations during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Members of the public shared feedback regarding solar energy generation during a public hearing before the commission voted to approve the regulations. They will now go before the Gage County Board of Supervisors for another public hearing before that board gives them final approval.

During Tuesday’s hearing, seven members of the public spoke regarding the proposed regulations.

Don Ferneding, President of the Friends of Homestead National Historical Park group, spoke during the hearing regarding what impact renewable energy could have on the NPS site, and the desire for it to be a certified dark sky location.

“The friends are very much in favor of renewable energy forms, but one of our missions is to help protect the viewshed and our wish to be a certified dark sky national park,” he said. “We would be in favor of not having a distance setback at all as it pertains to Homestead National Historical Park, but to have a regulation that would require a viewshed study at the time of application for a solar farm.”

Hal Mason of Beatrice agreed, expressing concern that lights around commercial solar farms could distract from the night sky.

“I agree that the lights for the solar farms should be on only when needed to keep that dark sky,” he said. “It’s always nice to go out and look at the stars, when you can actually see them.”

Don Schuller, who serves on the County Board of Supervisors but spoke at the meeting as a private citizen not representing the board, suggested the proposed setback regulations were too restrictive, and an example of government overreach.

“The setbacks that you have proposed are too restrictive on the solar fields,” he said. “There are no health or safety reasons for going beyond ⅛ mile. The Center for Rural Affairs recommends 200 feet. Going more is unnecessarily restricting private landowner rights.”

Schuller went on to say the restrictive setback rights would be a step backwards that would take away property rights from Gage County residents, and would be unnecessary.

“These setbacks will restrict development of solar out of the entire county,” he said. “There are areas in the county that would like to have solar development. Economic development is needed. Gage County spends a lot of money and time promoting economic development. These regulations, in my opinion, are a giant step backwards.”

The proposed regulations initially included three classes of solar energy generation, though a fourth class was added in the latest draft.

Class 1 is for small operations of up to 100 kilowatts. Those require administration approval rather than a special use permit, must be on a lot or parcel that’s at least three acres and there’s no setback requirement from participating dwellings. Participating properties are those where owners have solar panels or partnerships with energy companies to use their property, while nonparticipating properties and landowners are those with no agreements with people or companies that have solar panels.

Class 2 is classified as commercial solar generation, and requires a special use permit. It’s defined as generating 101 kilowatts to 1 megawatts, and requires a three-acre parcel site, setback of 75 feet from the center of the road, 75 feet from nonparticipating landowners, and no setback from participating dwellings. Class 2 also requires ⅛ mile setbacks from nonparticipating dwellings, and ¼ mile setbacks for churches, schools, natural resources districts, National Park Service sites, platted subdivisions and platted villages.

Class 3 commercial solar operations are those that generate 1-2 megawatts. These operations would require 10 acres, maintain the same 75 feet setback from the center of roads, and come with a 150 feet setback from nonparticipating properties. The setbacks increase to ¼ mile from nonparticipating dwellings, and ½ mile for churches, schools, natural resources districts, National Park Service sites, platted subdivisions and platted villages.

Class 4 operations would require 20 acres, maintain a 75 feet setback from the center of roads, and come with an 1/8th mile setback from nonparticipating properties. The setbacks are ½ mile from nonparticipating dwellings, and ¾ miles for churches, schools, natural resources districts and National Park Service sites. The setback remains at ½ mile for platted subdivisions and platted villages.

Kelly Lenners, who lives near Adams, asked the commission to make sure the regulations include requirements for solar panels to be anti-glare and and anti-reflective finishes, and also asked the group to extend the proposed setback for the large class 4 solar farms.

“If there were a several hundred or thousand acre field, Envision if that were only a quarter or half a mile away from your primary residence what that would be like," she said. "My ask tonight on that class 4 is that you consider extending that setback from the property line to a mile.”

Following the public hearing the commission discussed the regulations for nearly an hour. Much of that discussion concerned a proposal from commission member Terry Acton to extend the setbacks in each category for class 4 operations to ¾ of a mile.

That proposal ultimately failed, though the commission did make two changes to the proposed regulations prior to voting to send them to the County Board. One was a clerical change regarding decibel levels and the other was to include a requirement that special use permit applications must also include a weed control plan for the area. The commission unanimously approved the regulations with those changes included.

There are currently no regulations in place for commercial solar energy generation, though the Planning and Zoning Commission is currently working through the process of establishing regulations.

The commission also held a public hearing regarding the solar regulations in December. Following that hearing the commission decided to reevaluate the regulations and hold another hearing, which was Tuesday.

Last June, the Gage County Board of Supervisors voted to put an indefinite moratorium on special use permits for commercial solar energy until a set of regulations are in place.

The moratorium is to prevent any projects from starting before those regulations are in place.

The regulations will now go before the County Board of Supervisors for a public hearing on Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Gage County Courthouse.