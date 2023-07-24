A lot of planning goes into the entertainment at the Gage County Fair.

This year’s theme, “Buckets of Fun," was an idea that came from a conference several years prior.

Gage County Ag Society Lisa Wiegand said her mom had went with her to Las Vegas to a national convention about 16 years ago.

“She had probably had gone to the media room where there are scrapbooks and ideas to copy,” she said. “After she died I was going through some of her papers and found it scribble on the bottom of a page as a theme idea.”

“Then it shows up on the International Association of Fairs and Expositions magazine cover. But our graphics with the “My Fair Lady” cow is better,” she said.

Wiegand noted that the fair business is not competitive except for the carnival.

“It’s a big family and we share ideas,” she said. “We all have great ideas, but it has to be economically feasible. You have to operate the fair like a business.

“The Ag Society has always been committed to keeping a free fair. People can walk into the fair and experience a lot of activities for free. We never want to charge for walking in the gate but have to charge for grandstand entertainment because of liability and insurance. We have entertainment that helps pay for the expenses.”

Don Esau said as chairman of the board the special liquor license that is held for the fair is challenging.

“We’ve had alcohol at the fair for about 30 years,” he said. “To be honest I wasn’t in favor of it in the beginning because of the 4-H youth, but we do a good job of managing it. We wouldn’t have a fair without it, sadly.”

New this year and not in most of the advertisements is a cornhole tournament that will be held on Wednesday evening at 5:00 p.m. in the beer garden at the Fairgrounds.

“We are always looking to improve the entertainment,” he said.

4-H static exhibits and open class will be entered and judged on Tuesday. The entries will be ready to be viewed by Wednesday.

Also Tuesday evening is the Ag Appreciation BBQ in the main barn from 5-7 p.m. A Jayhusker Car Club sponsored car show during the same time.

Wednesday evening is also the High Stakes Professional Bull Riding scheduled to be held at Horse Arena at 7 p.m. A mechanical bull will also be set up near the arena for fair visitors to try if they are interested.

Thursday is a family fun night from 5-7 p.m. with Colors da Clown Face Painting and kids games near the Fair Office. A Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will be offered during that time also. At 7 p.m. the ATV Big Air Show will be at the Grandstand.

Friday night is the regular night of the IMCA Races in the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday evening at 7 p.m. is the popular Eve of Destruction at the Gage County Fair.

“Everyone needs to see that at least once,” he said.

The Market Livestock Premium Auction is held on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. after the Parade of Champions at 2:00 p.m. Both of these events are in support of the 4-H youth that have showed livestock throughout the fair week.

“This is supporting the outstanding 4-H youth in our county,” Esau said.

Esau and Wiegand noted that Gage County is one of the few counties in the state that doesn’t pay the carnival to come to the fair. The DC Pride of Texas Carnival will be offering $30 armbands each evening of the fair beginning at 6:00 p.m.

As the fair winds up on Sunday the Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull will be at the grandstand.

Wiegand says everyone has expectations when they come to the fair.

“We hope everyone can be inspired at the fair. We want people to learn something about agriculture and showcase the best.”