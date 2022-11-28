South Sioux City announces next superintendent

The South Sioux City School District has announced its next superintendent, a position the current Beatrice Public Schools superintendent was a finalist for.

It was announced late last week that the South Sioux City Board of Education voted to extend an offer for the position to Rony Ortega to serve as the next superintendent, pending contractual agreements and final background checks.

The decision came after public interviews with all four of the final candidates, who were asked to weigh in on culture, student achievement, facility needs and other key issues.

"As a board, we are faced with a number of difficult decisions,” board vice president Chris Krueger said in a press release. “The Board of Education understands the importance of this process and selection, with respect to our students, staff and community."

Ortega is currently serving as the Bryan High School Principal and he has held that position for four years. He formerly served as Executive Director of School Support and Supervision for the Omaha Public School District. He was also the principal of Buffett Magnet Middle School in Omaha for four years.

Ortega holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Nebraska - Omaha, a Master in Education Leadership from University of Nebraska - Omaha, a Master in School Counseling from University of Nebraska - Omaha , and a Bachelors in Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln.

Alexander was hired by BPS in late 2017 and started the following year.

During his time in Beatrice, Alexander spearheaded recent efforts to partner with ESU5 to build a new elementary school in Beatrice. Those plans are progressing as officials recently broke ground on the new school.

A Wyoming native, Alexander was previously the superintendent of Ord Public Schools in central Nebraska, and was an elementary principal before that. He served as the elementary administrator at Burwell Elementary School and taught sixth grade, in addition to coaching four sports.

In February, Alexander was announced as a finalist for a superintendent position with Kearney Public Schools, but was not selected.

Ortega will be replacing Todd Strom, who announced his retirement in September. Strom’s last day will be June 30, 2023. The Board of Education plans to officially approve his contract at its December 12, 2022 regular meeting.