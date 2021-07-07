Southeast Communications to dispatch for Richardson County

During a city council meeting Tuesday evening, the City of Beatrice unanimously agreed to operate an enhanced 911 and radio dispatching system for Richardson County.
Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang gave a brief history of dispatch centers in Gage County, explaining that in 1992 there were three separate centers for the City of Wymore, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Beatrice. He said in 1994, those centers consolidated to Southeast Communications 911 Center to continue dispatching for those three entities, in addition to the rural fire and rescue departments in Gage County.
Lang said years later, as the technology for dispatch services got increasingly expensive, there were discussions to consolidate with other centers across Southeast Nebraska. He explained that it didn’t make economic sense for counties to run a dispatch center when they have a population of around 5,000 people.
“In about 2015, the City of Crete approached us and said ‘we’re at a crossroads with technology, and we’re going to have to spend a lot of money. Would you consider us joining the center?’ At which time we said sure,” Lang said. “The City of Crete then became a member of the Southeast Nebraska Communications Center, and it’s been a great partnership.”
Lang said a couple of months ago, Richardson County approached Southeast Communications to provide dispatch services, and that further details are still being solidified.
“Our intention is with this, we’ll add two more dispatchers,” Lang said. “That will put us at 12 full-time, which allows us to have three 24/7. So it’s a benefit to everybody…Almost always, you’re going to save significant money. It cost about $300,000 to staff a one-person communications center 24/7. So we’re going to save them money in almost every scenario. And you’re going to get better service, because we share resources.”
Lang said there’s also been discussions to provide dispatch services for Falls City and Johnson County. He said Johnson County already provides dispatch services for Pawnee County, which makes Southeast Communications automatically in discussions with them, as well.
Lang said he’s been questioned about if there’s a point where dispatch centers would consolidate into too big of an entity. He said it’s possible, but that Southeast Communications is a long ways from there, and explained that similar consolidations are also happening across the state.
“We would entertain discussions with any of the surrounding area counties or cities to provide a dispatch service…How it benefits the City of Beatrice and its citizens is it allows us to have resources that we couldn’t afford, and to have personnel there for when the proverbial action hits the fan, and you need a lot of bodies to get the job done,” Lang said. “We can do that. Those will be there, and we think shown over the last several years that it really benefits everybody.”