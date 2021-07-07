Southeast Communications to dispatch for Richardson County

“Our intention is with this, we’ll add two more dispatchers,” Lang said. “That will put us at 12 full-time, which allows us to have three 24/7. So it’s a benefit to everybody…Almost always, you’re going to save significant money. It cost about $300,000 to staff a one-person communications center 24/7. So we’re going to save them money in almost every scenario. And you’re going to get better service, because we share resources.”

Lang said there’s also been discussions to provide dispatch services for Falls City and Johnson County. He said Johnson County already provides dispatch services for Pawnee County, which makes Southeast Communications automatically in discussions with them, as well.

Lang said he’s been questioned about if there’s a point where dispatch centers would consolidate into too big of an entity. He said it’s possible, but that Southeast Communications is a long ways from there, and explained that similar consolidations are also happening across the state.

“We would entertain discussions with any of the surrounding area counties or cities to provide a dispatch service…How it benefits the City of Beatrice and its citizens is it allows us to have resources that we couldn’t afford, and to have personnel there for when the proverbial action hits the fan, and you need a lot of bodies to get the job done,” Lang said. “We can do that. Those will be there, and we think shown over the last several years that it really benefits everybody.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.