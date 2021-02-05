Southeast Nebraska COVID-19 rates continue to fall

For the first time in several months, the COVID-19 risk dial for southeast Nebraska has fallen to the yellow, “moderate” category.

Public Health Solutions released its weekly information regarding COVID-19 cases, which included the drop to the middle portion of the moderate category. The risk dial bordered on moderate and elevated one week ago.

For the week, Public Health Solutions reported there had been 16 new cases in Gage, 15 in Saline, three in Jefferson, six in Thayer and three cases in Fillmore counties, for a total of 43 new cases in the five-county district.

Running totals by county now stand at 1,963 in Gage, 1,864 in Saline, 603 in Jefferson, 454 in Thayer and 463 in Fillmore, for a total of 5,347 cases.

All five counties saw a decrease in total cases compared to the previous week, and all but Saline County saw significant decreases in positivity rates.

The overall positivity rate fell from 18.69% to 16.29% in the district. Positivity rates by county went from 20.79% to 16.67% in Gage, 14.81% to 17.65% in Saline, 13.89% to 9.38% in Jefferson, 35.48% to 26.09% in Thayer and 13.79% to 10.71% in Fillmore counties.

Two individuals were hospitalized in the last week with COVID-19 symptoms, and there were no new deaths reported.

