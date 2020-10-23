Southeast Nebraska sees highest number of COVID-19 cases for a single day

A bleak milestone was reached this week as southeast Nebraska saw the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, Public Health Solutions received 68 new COVID-19 lab confirmed cases, the highest daily total to date.

From Oct. 14-21, there were 127 new cases confirmed in Gage County.

There have been 51 new cases in Saline, 32 in Jefferson, 19 in Fillmore and 13 in Thayer counties during the same span.

Cluster outbreaks have been identified in multiple counties in the district, Public Health Solutions announced, with a wide range of sources that include workplace transmission, family gatherings, and social events.

The figures bring the total number of cases in Public Health Solutions’ district to 1,593, less than one month after crossing the 1,000-case mark.

Of those, 457 have been in Gage, 841 have been in Saline, 76 have been in Jefferson, 83 have been in Fillmore and 49 have been in Thayer counties.

These are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.