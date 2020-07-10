Southeast Nebraska sees increase in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in southeast Nebraska has area health officials concerned.

Public Health Solutions reported Thursday evening that in the past two weeks, numbers have been increasing in its district.

During that time period, 13 new cases were reported in Gage, 17 in Saline, one in Jefferson, four in Fillmore and four in Thayer counties.

Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director, said many of the cases have been tied to events people attended.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an uptick in positive cases within the district,” she said. “We have traced newly confirmed cases in Thayer County to two separate golf tournaments held outside of our district and other cases in the district to various private events such as weddings and private parties.

“We encourage everyone to continue taking recommended precautions, especially when attending events or gatherings. Maintaining social distancing, wearing a face covering, and avoiding large crowds is still the best way to avoid exposure to this virus.”

In total, there have been 61 cases confirmed in Gage, 545 in Saline, 10 in Jefferson, 18 in Fillmore and seven in Thayer counties. The district total stood at 641 as of Thursday night.

Public Health Solutions also reported that during the last two weeks the organization received 817 lab results. Of those, 39 were positive and two were inconclusive, amounting to a two-week positivity rate of around 5%.

