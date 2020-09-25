Southeast Nebraska surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Public Health Solutions' district of southeast Nebraska surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week.

The department released its latest figures on Friday, which included 37 new cases in Gage, 41 in Saline, six in Fillmore and one new case in Thayer Counties. There have been no additional confirmed cases in Jefferson County in the last week.

With the additional 85 new cases, the district has seen a total of 1,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in southeast Nebraska.

Of those, there have been 221 in Gage, 722 in Saline, 28 in Jefferson, 53 in Fillmore and 29 in Thayer counties.

The cumulative totals include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic, according to a press release from Public Health Solutions.

From Sept. 16-23 Public Health Solutions received 410 lab results. Of these results, 85 were positive, 324 were negative, and one was inconclusive for a one-week positivity rate of 20.73%.

A cumulative total of 10,789 tests have been administered in the district with an overall testing positivity rate of approximately 9.8%.