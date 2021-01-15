Southeast Nebraska surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases

Public Health Solutions’ district in southeast Nebraska surpassed 5,000 total cases of COVID-19 this week.

According to the department’s weekly figures, there were 137 new cases in the five counties Public Health Solutions serves, bringing the total to 5,096.

In the last week, there were 46 new cases reported in Gage, 18 in Jefferson, 31 in Saline, 16 in Fillmore and 26 in Thayer counties.

Cumulative totals by county now stand at 1,873 cases in Gage, 577 in Jefferson, 1,794 in Saline, 440 in Fillmore and 412 in Thayer counties.

The figures were released the same day Beatrice’s mask mandate was set to expire.

The mandate was put into effect when Gage County was in the red section of Public Health Solutions' risk dial, which indicated a high risk of spreading COVID-19. Apart from the anticipated spike in cases after Thanksgiving, and a minor increase around Christmas, Gage County has moved into the “elevated” part of the dial and is nearing the “moderate” risk level for the first time in several months.

Public Health Solutions announced earlier this week the organization was preparing for expanded distribution of the COVIND-19 vaccine in the area.