Southern Public Schools uses $690,000 in ESSER funds

When the weather got too warm, the kitchen and cafeteria of Southern High School would follow suit.

“It could become pretty unbearable for our kitchen staff trying to work there,” Southern Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Prososki said. “We’ve always had issue with our junior-senior high school commons area HVAC. It leaks. It doesn’t heat and cool our kitchen area enough. It dates back to 1998.”

Now, with work underway for an updated HVAC system in the commons, the cooks may finally have cool air coming their way.

The $229,000 project has involved work in the commons and on the rooftop.

“It’s giving us better control over things,” said John Linder, the recently retired Southern maintenance director. “It’s about being able to better manage the systems as far as cooling and heating are concerned. It’s about being efficient.”

Empowered by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds, the Department of Education approved a grant of $690,000 to Southern in October. The district also replaced boilers in the elementary building, which cost $164,000.

“We were fortunate to get everything approved in our application with the Department of Education,” he said. “So we put out the bid, and it all got approved back in October, so that gave us enough lead time to make sure all the equipment was here. All the boilers are in. We’re just missing one of the rooftop units on that junior-senior high school commons. I think in the next couple of weeks, they’ll get a crane to put that on board then.”

Prososki said the funds came with certain stipulations.

“We had to have a safe plan return on our website,” he said. “All of our safety protocols. And then we had to get input from our constituents on what these funds were going to be used for. And part of this ESSER III as well, 20% of this $690,000 or $138,000 had to be used for learning loss—things like textbooks, devices.”

Prososki said the district used additional funds to work on other HVAC units, purchase textbooks and supply 90 laptops to students.

ESSER II funds, totaling $307,000 given to Southern, allowed the district to replace high school boilers installed in 1968. ESSER I gave Southern $80,000.

In all, Linder and Prososki said the funds have been crucial for repairs and renovations.

“If we would not have had these funds, we probably wouldn’t have been able to do this stuff,” Linder said. “It allowed us to address things we needed to address. We would have had to just live with it and make do.”

“There was a lot of deferred maintenance,” Prososki said. “This really put us in a new spot. I don’t know how we would have done it without these ESSER funds.”

Prososki said work will be done by July or early August.

