Southwest Power Pool announces rolling blackouts affecting southeast Nebraska

“It depends on when you get through those couple of days, what the damage is on pricing,” Tempelmeyer explained. “The city has bought energy. We have energy, we pre-purchased it, and let’s just use a number, we’re paying $10 for a widget of energy. It’s when you go over the number of widgets that we bought for energy. So let’s say we bought 100, but now the city needs 105. Those last five are what you’re buying on the open market today, and those last five today are really expensive. So if we can keep people and keep the city from needing to buy those last five widgets on the market, we save money. If you have to go out and buy those last five on the market, you pay a big price for them. So that’s where we’re at right now. The issue that we’re running into is that SPP is now coming back and saying ‘I don’t think I have another five widgets to sell you. Even if you want them, I don’t think I have them anymore.’ That’s the next problem that SPP is seeing out there, is that they’re not sure that they can produce that fifth, sixth, seventh widget that people are asking for.”