Southwest Power Pool announces rolling blackouts affecting southeast Nebraska

As below freezing temperatures continue in much of the central United States, a high demand of electric supply is affecting Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, of which the Norris Public Power District is a member.
To mitigate the risk of potential widespread and longer-lasting outages, SPP has declared an Energy Emergency Alert level three, and are looking to implement rolling blackouts.
NPPD serves Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Saline, Seward and Thayer counties.
"Basically, within the Norris territory, I'm understanding that we had two different breakers that were opened up that affected customers off of those breakers," Bruce Vitosh, general manager of Norris Public Power, said. "They were out of power for approximately 30 minutes. So far today that is all that has taken place."
Vitosh said a meeting was planned for Monday afternoon to further discuss the matter as the issue develops.
The City of Beatrice announced on Facebook that it was not sure when and for how long any blackouts may occur, as the Board of Public Works has no control over the situation.
“We are all in this together, and we thank the public for their cooperation and understanding during this power grid emergency,” the post stated.
BPW customers were encouraged to conserve energy through Tuesday morning, which included turning off unnecessary lights, not using dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers, and turning down thermostat temperatures a couple of degrees.
BPW general manager Tobias Tempelmeyer said the energy conservation request can be extended depending on SPP requirements.
“It depends on when you get through those couple of days, what the damage is on pricing,” Tempelmeyer explained. “The city has bought energy. We have energy, we pre-purchased it, and let’s just use a number, we’re paying $10 for a widget of energy. It’s when you go over the number of widgets that we bought for energy. So let’s say we bought 100, but now the city needs 105. Those last five are what you’re buying on the open market today, and those last five today are really expensive. So if we can keep people and keep the city from needing to buy those last five widgets on the market, we save money. If you have to go out and buy those last five on the market, you pay a big price for them. So that’s where we’re at right now. The issue that we’re running into is that SPP is now coming back and saying ‘I don’t think I have another five widgets to sell you. Even if you want them, I don’t think I have them anymore.’ That’s the next problem that SPP is seeing out there, is that they’re not sure that they can produce that fifth, sixth, seventh widget that people are asking for.”
Tempelmeyer said he is not aware of a time where the city has requested energy conservation during the winter, but that they have been asked by NPPD to do so during hot summer temperatures.
The National Weather Service website lists suggestions on how to stay warm during a power outage, including closing blinds and curtains and stuffing towels or rags in door cracks to retain heat, closing off rooms to avoid wasting heat, wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing and eating and drinking to provide energy to warm one’s body.
Beatrice was predicted to receive lows of negative 23 degrees Monday evening, and below freezing temperatures throughout the rest of the week. The city is predicted to start receiving above freezing temperatures on Sunday, reaching a high of 42 degrees next Tuesday.