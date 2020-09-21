Spa and boutique finds success in downtown Wilber

Owners of a spa and boutique in Wilber are continuing to renovate and upgrade a historic downtown building.
Wilber Massage & Esthetics Spa and Boutique is located at 325 S. Wilson St., just a block from the town’s main street.
Owner Stephanie Krivohlavek has been a massage therapist for 20 years, and went back to school to become an esthetician in 2013.
She formerly operated her business out of a chiropractor’s office, but relocated to her current location around three years ago.
“I left there because I could not keep up with massages,” she said. “If I wanted to bring on more people I needed more than just a room and this had opened up. They’re not going to come here and have a service, they’re going to have an experience. That’s what I love about it. You get to know people so well and I love that.”
The additional space has allowed her to bring on additional workers, who operate from three different treatment rooms.
In addition to massages, facial waxing, and other beauty services, the location has a solo sauna, which uses infrared heat in a dome structure where the user’s head remains exposed. High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) services have also been added, which Krivohlavek said slows the aging process by lifting and tightening skin.
In addition, Krivohlavek also recently launched a boutique in the front of the store, complete with jewelry, shoes and clothing to fit all sizes.
“We are size inclusive, and it’s all women’s apparel,” she said. “We have size small through 3XL for women. I am a plus-size woman, I have always been a plus-size woman and I would go to boutiques with my friends and the biggest they would have was a large or maybe an extra large. That wasn’t fun for me when I went shopping, so I wanted to have a place where women could come and find something.”
Like many businesses, the spa and boutique experienced a setback this year following the COVID-19 pandemic. But Krivohlavek was able to use the time the business was closed to make additional building renovations and start selling items online.
“This year with COVID has been the weirdest year,” she said. “The boutique has been hit and miss, but we took the opportunity with us having to shut down to do an online store as well. We’re able to do online, which I had been thinking about doing, but it takes a lot of time.”
The massage side of the business consists of many repeat customers – both men and women – while Krivohlavek said there are still openings for people interested in setting up their first appointment.
“If you’ve never had one, start with a half an hour,” she said. “It’s going to give you enough of an experience that you’re going to know whether or not you like it and feel comfortable. That’s the hardest part about getting a massage. Once they have that half an hour they realize this is amazing.
“My favorite part has really been seeing what I envisioned a long time ago coming to fruition. The boutique has always been in my head to allow women of every size to come in.”
Wilber Massage & Esthetics Spa and Boutique is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business can be reached at 402-821-3854.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.