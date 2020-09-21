Spa and boutique finds success in downtown Wilber

In addition, Krivohlavek also recently launched a boutique in the front of the store, complete with jewelry, shoes and clothing to fit all sizes.

“We are size inclusive, and it’s all women’s apparel,” she said. “We have size small through 3XL for women. I am a plus-size woman, I have always been a plus-size woman and I would go to boutiques with my friends and the biggest they would have was a large or maybe an extra large. That wasn’t fun for me when I went shopping, so I wanted to have a place where women could come and find something.”

Like many businesses, the spa and boutique experienced a setback this year following the COVID-19 pandemic. But Krivohlavek was able to use the time the business was closed to make additional building renovations and start selling items online.

“This year with COVID has been the weirdest year,” she said. “The boutique has been hit and miss, but we took the opportunity with us having to shut down to do an online store as well. We’re able to do online, which I had been thinking about doing, but it takes a lot of time.”

The massage side of the business consists of many repeat customers – both men and women – while Krivohlavek said there are still openings for people interested in setting up their first appointment.