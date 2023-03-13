The Beatrice Special Olympics athletes met on the basketball court at the high school with the Beatrice Police Department in the annual basketball scrimmage on Saturday evening.

Five different Special Olympics teams played against ten alternating officers in team skills, 3-on-3, 5-on-5 unified or 5-on-5 traditional games.

Beatrice Special Olympics Heather Cullison said the game is in its seventh year, but first year back after COVID.

“It started as a fun conjunction with the Beatrice Police Department, and it’s just grown over time,” she said. “The athletes all look forward to it.”

The Kickoff for the Young Athletes activity was added prior to the scrimmage. Children, ages two to seven, with intellectual or developmental disabilities were given the opportunity to participate in activities.

“We wanted to give younger children a chance to get involved too,” she said.

The Beatrice High School Cheerleaders helped with the Young Athletes stations and cheered during the scrimmage. Bryan Cook announced the games.

School Resource Officer Natasha Nesbitt of the “Good Guys” team helped organize the event.

“The basketball scrimmage is the kickoff for the year of the partnership with the police department and our athletes,” she said. “It’s our way of supporting them and asking community members to come out and support their hard work.”

“I know the athletes have been practicing really hard, but the “Good Guys” team haven’t practiced at all so it could be interesting.”

This year two sisters competed on opposite teams during the scrimmage. Officer Courtney Brauch played against Colby “Knockout Queen” Paul of the Girl Power team.

“I’ve helped with Special Olympics in the past when she was involved, but it’s really special to be a part of this with Colby,” Brauch said.

Admission to the scrimmage was a suggested donation of food to the Beatrice High School Mini Market. Raffle tickets were sold with proceeds going to the Beatrice Special Olympics for needs during the spring and summer competitions.

Head of Delegation Toni Reiman said there are different ways to get involved as an athlete, coach or unified partner.

“Individuals with an intellectual disability who desire to be an athlete with Special Olympics Nebraska can train as early as six years old,” she said. “They can’t participate until eight years of age with no maximum age limitation for participation.”

Contact Toni Reiman for more information on becoming involved in Beatrice Special Olympics at 402-520-8664 or visit the Special Olympics Nebraska website at www.sone.org .

Future dates for the Young Athletes Sports and Play Program are March 25, April 8, April 22 and May 6 are offered from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Beatrice Community Preschool Gym. Registration is required and volunteers are needed. Contact Katie Reinke at 402-239-9645 for more information.

The torch run with the Beatrice Special Olympics and the Beatrice Police Department will be held in May.