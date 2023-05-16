Family and friends cheered on the Special Olympic athletes and law enforcement as they rounded the city auditorium for the annual Torch Run on Monday evening.

Beatrice Police Department School Resource Officer Natasha Nesbitt said this is a partnership that has been happening for several years.

“The torch run is something that is done nationwide,” she said. “Law enforcement is the keeper of the flame and we are sending our athletes off to the summer games.”

Nesbitt said she was disappointed that the weather made it necessary for the torch run to be held inside the auditorium.

Special Olympics Events and Law Enforcement Partnership Manager Rose Swenson said the law enforcement torch run is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska.

“We have torch runs in communities across Nebraska,” she said. “Beatrice is one of biggest events with the athletes.”

Swenson said it was a great partnership and it was good for the athletes to have interaction with the officers.

A total of 56 athletes and four unified partners from the Beatrice Special Olympics will be traveling to Omaha for the Summer Games. Competitions for track and field, volleyball, gymnastics and swimming will be held May 17-20. The athletes have previously qualified on a regional level.

Beatrice Special Olympics Head of Delegation Toni Reiman said local law enforcement work hard despite the weather to be sure the Torch Run happens.

“Sometimes they have to scramble to be sure the athletes don’t miss out on something they look forward to,” she said. “That is always wonderful and our athletes are so excited. It’s just a whirlwind of activity.”