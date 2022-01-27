Special use permit awarded for anhydrous ammonia facility

A special use permit was granted this week by Gage County officials for an anhydrous ammonia site in the northern part of the county.

The special use permit was applied for by Farmers Cooperative to establish a site around four miles north of Adams on the Gage and Lancaster county line.

Ryan Franzluebbers with Farmers Cooperative previously spoke during a public hearing two weeks ago, and said the plan would relocate sites currently in Beatrice and Firth.

The Beatrice location has two vessels, 26,000 and 18,000 gallons, that would be relocated to the site.

Franzluebbers said the two vessels in Firth, around 30,000 and 18,000 gallons, cannot be relocated because the data plates associated with them are illegible, and they will have to be decommissioned.

The Board of Supervisors’ policy is to wait two weeks after a public hearing before voting on special use permits, and the permit was approved Wednesday with a unanimous vote.

The move is the second phase in Farmers Cooperative’s plan, after previously relocating a plant from Virginia to Filley and building up the facility at Ellis.

Gage County Planning and Zoning Administrator Lisa Wiegand said numerous organizations looked at the site, since it sits on the county line.

Those included the Lancaster County Planning and Zoning Commission, Lancaster County Roads Department, Lancaster County Rural Water Department, Nemaha NRD, Nebraska State Fire Marshal, Nebraska Department of Roads, Adams Rural Fire Department and the Gage County Highway Department, in addition to Gage County Planning and Zoning.

Wiegand said 18 parcel owners in Gage County and 21 parcel owners in Lancaster County were notified about the permit application. During a recent meeting of the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission, three members of the public expressed concerns for traffic safety.

