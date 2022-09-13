Spreading hope

The Beatrice Middle School Hopesters met for the first time during the new school year on Friday, Sept. 9.

Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that began in Utah with the direction of Dr. Greg Hudnall. Beatrice Middle School adopted the Hope Squad curriculum in 2017. Hope Squad members are nominated by their classmates as trustworthy peers each school year. After receiving parent permission to be a part of the group, students are trained by advisors during monthly meetings.

The program aims to reduce youth suicide through education, training and peer intervention.

The Hopesters group is unique to Beatrice Middle School. Any student can be a part of the group and attend monthly activities during the school day. The purpose of the group is to spread hope and kindness throughout the student body.

During Friday’s Hopester meeting students played a game of “Would you rather…” and were given clothespins to write hopeful messages onto. They were instructed to share their clothespins in a sneaky way with other non-suspecting students to brighten their day.

“Hope Squad and Hopesters are important to our students because we want them to know that there is help if they are having a hard time. Other students care and all the adults in our building are there for them. There are resources available,” said Angie Vogel, school counselor.

“We want to encourage all of our students that everybody can help someone who is struggling. Everybody can spread hope and kindness to make our school a better place,” Vogel said.

Jill Rice, also a counselor at BMS, said she felt like the Hope Squad and Hopesters help create a positive culture in the school building.

Andrew Haake, Beatrice Middle School Principal, said he felt Hope Squad and Hopesters is an integral part of the school.

“While we have teachers and staff members in every classroom, hallway and lunchroom, we still can’t be the eyes and ears of every conversation that is happening in the school. Training our students how to advocate for someone who is struggling is important to keep everyone safe,” Haake said.

Hope Squad and Hopesters will continue to meet monthly throughout the school year.