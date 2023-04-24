The Gage County Livestock Spring Show was held on Sunday at the Gage County Fairgrounds, where 84 exhibitors from Nebraska and Kansas entered 238 exhibits in beef, swine, sheep and goats.

Extension Educator Jacie Milius said it was a good opportunity for youth.

“Youth who participate in the show are able to practice showing their animals before the county fairs and some of the other 4-H shows,” she said.

Milius said she was pleased with the number of youth that attended and the number of exhibits entered for the second year of the event. She hopes it will continue to grow in coming years.

Sheep and goat judge Chase Devries grew up in Fairfield. He said he grew up showing livestock showing and was a part of the judging team at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas. He was also a part of the livestock judging team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I thought the quality of the animals was good,” he said. “It’s good practice for these kids to start working with animals they are going to be showing all year long. They have the opportunity to learn from their competitors too.”

Devries will be graduating from UNL this spring.

Beef and swine judge Blaine French of Lincoln. He works as the head coach of the livestock judging team at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln for four years.

“This is the first time I’ve been to Gage County,” he said. “I was very impressed with the animals and the young people. There were some tough decisions to be made today, but their character always shines through. It was fun and it was a good day all the way around.”