St. John church holds third annual pet blessing event

St. John Lutheran Church’s third annual blessing of the pets had a tail-wagging reception on Sunday, with seven dogs and one stuffed animal dog attending the event.

The blessing took place near the church's playground, located at 701 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice, in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals.

"We join our voices with the birds and animals that make our lives richer because of their presence. We ask for God's blessing on the creatures present here, that we love, and on all creatures celebrating in the wild," Renae Koehler, the church’s pastor, said.