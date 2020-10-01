St. John church to hold blessing of the animals event

Animals are arguably a great blessing to their owners, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday they can be blessed themselves.

This year, St. John Lutheran Church is partnering with Holy Cross Lutheran Church for the Blessing of the Animals event in Beatrice. The event is a tradition around the world and a tribute to St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment.

St. John Pastor Ernesto Medina will bless the animals in the St. John parking lot, located at 701 N. Sixth St.

“The more the merrier,” Medina said. “It’s very simple. We go outside and all spread out. It will be COVID-safe, with social distancing. We’ll come around with water and throw a little water on everybody, and just be thankful.”

The event is free and open to the public, and all animals must be well-behaved and on leashes or in crates.

Children who cannot bring an animal are invited to bring a special stuffed animal or a photograph of their pet, which will also be blessed.

Medina specifically requested that a child bring an aardvark stuffed animal to be used as a proxy to bless all the aardvarks in the world.