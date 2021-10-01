St. John church to hold third annual pet blessing event

Animals are arguably a great blessing to their owners, and at 1p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, they can be blessed themselves.

St. John Lutheran Church’s third annual blessing of the pets will take place on the church’s parking lot, located at 701 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice.

“We do it around the saint day of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals,” Renae Koehler, the church’s pastor, said. “It’s just to bless the animals that we have in our lives, because they’re special to us. There’s a special relationship between pets and owners, so we wanted to acknowledge that.”

Koehler said attendees bring dogs most often, but that she’s also seen cats, goats and guinea pigs.

If people are unable to bring their animal, Koehler said they’re welcome to bring a picture to get blessed instead.

In the past, children have also brought stuffed animals to be a proxy to bless all of those animals in the world.

Koehler said the Beatrice Humane Society has also been invited to help spread the word about adopting animals.

“All of God’s creatures are a part of the blessedness of being on this planet,” Koehler said. “Since we share the planet with all of the creatures with paws and hooves and wings and fins, we just want to be able to be thankful for all of that.”

