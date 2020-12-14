St. John Lutheran Church to hold online Christmas concert

Unlike Mary, Joseph and the three wise men, St. John Lutheran Church members don’t have to travel to celebrate the birth of Jesus. On Friday, Dec. 18, the church’s annual Christmas concert will be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska Television.
“Another Contemporary Christmas with the St. John Sanctuary Band and Friends” will feature the message of Christmas through various styles of carols and songs.
The St. John Sanctuary Band leads the weekly contemporary worship service at St. John Lutheran, and for this concert will include a full brass section and several additional vocalists, including Dennis and Sara Dodge, Erin Blake of Odell, Matt Price of Pickrell, Eric Hansen of Plymouth, Julie Homolka of Western, Dave Kentopp and Jeff Patton of Lincoln, Paul Niedbalski of Schuyler, Bruce Ericksen of Ponca, and Anna Erikson, John and Anna Francis, Nick Thompson, and Scott, Jean, Nathan and John Spilker of Beatrice.
Jean Spilker, coordinator of contemporary worship at St. John Lutheran Church, said it’s inspiring to her that those individuals travel from a distance to be a part of this concert. She said St. Johns has done a contemporary Christmas concert for nearly 25 years.
“When I first suggested it in September, I think everybody was just really wanting to do something kind of normal, something that we’re used to doing,” Spilker said. “So we were willing to go ahead and do it, even if we had the different parameters.”
Spilker said the band and vocalists have been rehearsing socially distanced, and wearing masks when they’re not singing.
The concert will have limited in-person seating at St. John Lutheran Church, 701 N Sixth Street in Beatrice, on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.
Those wishing to attend in person will be required to wear masks while in the building, and need to contact the church office to make reservations at 402-223-5268 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Viewers can watch NCN TV through its app, in the Beatrice area on Channel 21.1 and on area cable providers Spectrum Channel 66 in Beatrice, Zito Channel 72, and Diode Cable Channel 21.1. The broadcast is made possible by the support of the family of Bonnie Saathoff, who are sponsoring it in her memory.
“We are hoping our faithful supporters in this community will tune in, and are excited that we can expand our audience to way beyond the southeast Nebraska area,” Spilker said. “Our thanks go to the Saathoff family and NCN for making this part of the concert possible.”
Admission to the concert is a free-will donation through nebcommfound.org/give/the-cares-fund/, with requests that it go to the Community Food Pantry that operates through St. Johns. However, the link also allows participants to donate to Southeast Nebraska Community Action, Blue Valley Community Action, Central Nebraska Community Action, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Platte County Food Pantry – Food Bank for the Heartland, the Western Nebraska Food Bank, COVID-19 Relief and Recovery, or another organization of their choice.
“The theme of the whole concert is hope, and I think that what we all need is hope,” Spilker said. “Not to get mired down in all of the difficulties that we’ve been through, but to keep our eyes forward and remember the real meaning of Christmas, the gift of Jesus, and just keep our hope on Jesus and moving forward, and know that we’ll get through it all together.”
