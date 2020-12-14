St. John Lutheran Church to hold online Christmas concert

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spilker said the band and vocalists have been rehearsing socially distanced, and wearing masks when they’re not singing.

The concert will have limited in-person seating at St. John Lutheran Church, 701 N Sixth Street in Beatrice, on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

Those wishing to attend in person will be required to wear masks while in the building, and need to contact the church office to make reservations at 402-223-5268 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Viewers can watch NCN TV through its app, in the Beatrice area on Channel 21.1 and on area cable providers Spectrum Channel 66 in Beatrice, Zito Channel 72, and Diode Cable Channel 21.1. The broadcast is made possible by the support of the family of Bonnie Saathoff, who are sponsoring it in her memory.

“We are hoping our faithful supporters in this community will tune in, and are excited that we can expand our audience to way beyond the southeast Nebraska area,” Spilker said. “Our thanks go to the Saathoff family and NCN for making this part of the concert possible.”