St. Joseph School teaches sportsmanship through dodgeball

Through closed doors, the ecstatic, ear-splitting screams of victory echoed down two flights of stairs to the first floor of St. Joseph’s School.

The flurry of foam dodge balls, pelted back and forth in the third-floor gymnasium, ended with a win for St. Matthew, one of the school’s four student houses.

St. Joseph School in Beatrice is celebrating Catholic Schools Week with various activities. To extol the virtues of sportsmanship and honesty, the school held a dodgeball tournament that included students in pre-school through fifth grade on Wednesday.

“Dodgeball is a sport all ages can handle and participate in,” Emily Lohr, head teacher, said. “It’s a fun way to practice sportsmanship and community.”

Around 90 students and teachers participated in the single-elimination dodgeball tournament, Lohr said. They were divided into their four school houses: St. Matthew, St. Mark., St. Luke and St. John.

St. Matthew got 15 points for its victory in dodgeball, which will go to its total. Later in the year, the students in the house with the most points, which can be earned through competition or by showing virtue throughout the day, will get to host a party. All others will be invited to the party, of course, Lohr said.

Trisha Diekman, a second grade teacher, said this blending of competition and friendliness is important.

“I think by showing our competitive side but how we still come together and we will congratulate others has really come out through this,” she said. “And it’s teaching some. We still get to have a lot of fun together, but we also learn through this.”

Diekman said learning sportsmanship can be hard, but the students of St. Joseph embody it through their actions. Lohr said teaching those life-long virtues is what St. Joseph strives to do.

“We’re able to teach those and name those virtues,” she said. “We are educating the body, mind, and soul here at St. Joseph’s.”

Diekman said Catholic Schools Week gives students a chance to have fun while also magnifying their faith. For Lohr, Catholic Schools Week allows St. Joseph to celebrate its identity and community.

“It brings community and camaraderie to our school,” she said. “I mean you could see that upstairs when we were playing dodgeball. You have a fifth grader helping out a preschoolers, and it just brings us all closer… We’re working to be children of God... We can celebrate all that and put a spotlight on it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0