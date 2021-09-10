St. Joseph students learn about 9/11

Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks occurred across the United States. In honor of the anniversary, the Beatrice Public Library has a couple of exhibits to help illustrate and explain the events, especially for those too young to remember or have been born since.
‘September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World’ is an exhibit curated by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, and is currently in the library’s Vette Cultural Arts Center. Told across 14 posters, the exhibit presents the origins and ongoing implications of that day through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.
“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald.
The first poster of the exhibit surmises the day’s events, including that 19 terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City, ultimately collapsing the buildings at what is now called ground zero, and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. A fourth plane, Flight 93, was likely headed to Washington, D.C., but passengers fought back and crashed the plane into an empty field in western Pennsylvania.
The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people, including 2,753 in New York, 184 people at the Pentagon and 40 people on Flight 93. It was the largest loss of life of rescue personnel in American history, with roughly 441 first responders representing over 30 agencies dying.
In October of 2001, a callery pear tree was found severely damaged at ground zero, which was removed from the rubble and placed in the care of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. After its recovery, the Survivor Tree was returned to the 9/11 Memorial in 2010, the smooth limbs extending from the gnarled stumps highlighting the tree’s past and present.
The Survivor Tree is the topic of at least two children’s stories: ‘This Very Tree’ by Sean Rubin, which is displayed around the Vette Cultural Arts Center, and ‘Branches of Hope’ by Ann Magee, which is at the StoryWalk in Beatrice’s Riverside Park.
On Thursday, groups of students from St. Joseph Catholic School went to the StoryWalk to read the book, and talk about the tree and the larger events of 9/11. They talked about how the people in Flight 93 were martyrs, and prayed for the people that lost their lives that day, as well as their families.
“Family members that lost their family that day, they have to learn to go on, right? But they can also remember and pray and carry on, because their loved ones wouldn’t want them to not be able to carry on with their lives,” Denise Behrends, a preschool teacher at the school, said.
Behrends noted that 9/11 is a big event that is hard to put into terms for her group of preschool, second and fifth grade students to understand.
“It’s a graphic event in our history, but it’s a super important event that these guys need to know about,” Behrends said. “They need to understand the patriotism that happened that day. And for most of us, it’s just a sense of prayer and community that we can give to the families that are still suffering. I think that is a huge thing that we can offer, and teach these guys how important it is to lift up people that are hurting from that day or any day, for that matter.”
Beatrice and Gage County have a couple of events planned to recognize 9/11, including the Avenue of Flags at the Gage County Courthouse and Veterans Memorial Park from 6:30a.m.-5:30p.m. There will also be a Patriot Day program at Veterans Park at 10:30a.m., located at 1050 South Sixth Street and sponsored by local veterans clubs and the Gage County Veterans’ Service Office.
In addition, the library will have a book discussion on ‘The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland’ by Jim Defede on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7p.m.
Beatrice Public Library director Joanne Neemann explained that on 9/11, the airspace over the United States closed down, causing roughly 6,500 jetliner passengers to descend on the small town of Gander, Newfoundland in Canada.