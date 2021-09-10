St. Joseph students learn about 9/11

The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977 people, including 2,753 in New York, 184 people at the Pentagon and 40 people on Flight 93. It was the largest loss of life of rescue personnel in American history, with roughly 441 first responders representing over 30 agencies dying.

In October of 2001, a callery pear tree was found severely damaged at ground zero, which was removed from the rubble and placed in the care of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. After its recovery, the Survivor Tree was returned to the 9/11 Memorial in 2010, the smooth limbs extending from the gnarled stumps highlighting the tree’s past and present.

The Survivor Tree is the topic of at least two children’s stories: ‘This Very Tree’ by Sean Rubin, which is displayed around the Vette Cultural Arts Center, and ‘Branches of Hope’ by Ann Magee, which is at the StoryWalk in Beatrice’s Riverside Park.

On Thursday, groups of students from St. Joseph Catholic School went to the StoryWalk to read the book, and talk about the tree and the larger events of 9/11. They talked about how the people in Flight 93 were martyrs, and prayed for the people that lost their lives that day, as well as their families.