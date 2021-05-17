St. Paul’s school holds elementary graduation

St. Paul’s Lutheran School held graduation ceremonies of fifth grade on Sunday morning. Seven students were recognized.

“This class has faced quite a bit of adversity," said Amy Duever, school principal. "They’ve had school through a pandemic, having to wear masks, cancelled field trips and just having to do so many things different from previous years. They’ve done it willingly and learned that God is with them no matter what.

“As they continue their education, my prayer is that they continue to grow in their faith."

Stephanie Clark-Moss said having her son, James, at St. Paul’s has been a great experience.

“When he was in Kindergarten, he needed some special help. St. Paul’s was very accepting and welcoming of him,” said Clark-Moss. “James has loved his teachers, especially this year with Mr. Long."

Mr. Brad Long said this year has been hard for the kids and teachers to learn and grow.

“These seven kids have been forged by fire, which sounds like a big statement," he said. "They’ve been through a lot of adversity. The way they responded shows their character and shows what they are capable of in middle and high school and in life.