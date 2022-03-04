St. Paul's celebrates Lutheran Schools Week

The students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School put on a dazzling and dynamic show for their families during the Grandparents Day Program on Friday.

From delivering stirring renditions of “Boom Boom, Stomp Stomp,” interrupted with giggles, to pun-filled stand-up comedy, the students kept the gym packed with bodies and laughter.

This week, St. Paul’s celebrated Lutheran Schools Week with different activities every day. Principal Amy Duever said she had been looking forward to the week.

“We’ve been celebrating the blessing of our school all week,” she said. “We had a church service in our gym on Sunday… We had a roller skating party on Sunday night. And then every day we’ve had dress up days.”

The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo came to the school on Tuesday for a presentation with animals.

Kindergarten teacher Shelley Eisele said the week allows the school to center its identity as a religious school

“It’s a fun time because we get to do a lot of exciting activities, but we also get to explore faith along with those activities,” Eisele said. “It helps our school community… It brings the families of our schools together.”

Duever and Eisele said it isn’t all fun and games, though. During the week, St. Paul’s tried to blend fun with service work. Students made tea baskets, fit with tea bags and goodies, for nursing homes. They also made more than 80 snack bags for workers at the hospital.

“We just really want to celebrate our amazing school and our school community,” Duever said. “We’ve been blessed… It’s important to show our blessings by sharing those blessings with others. Service is important for us. We want to teach the kids how to serve others and show God’s love and be lights for God in the world. So we definitely always mix in service, that’s for sure. It’s service and fun.”

“It’s so important to teach kids to give back to the community,” Eisele said.

Duever said the theme of the week was “In all things, it’s good,” taken from scripture.

Last year, St. Paul’s had to cancel its Grandparents Day Program, a tradition for decades, because of COVID-19. Duever said it felt good getting back to normal.

Eisele said her kindergarteners were a little nervous to take the stage on Friday. She said they spent two weeks working on the material and tried to get used to being on the stage this week.

“It’s a lot of fun for them,” she said. “It gives them a sense of accomplishment… It’s a very special week of celebration.”

On Monday, St. Paul’s held “Pajama Day.” Tuesday was “Animal Day.” Wednesday was “Hippie/Tie Day Day,” and Thursday was “Crazy Hat and Socks Day.” The week ended with a “School Sprit Day” and the Grandparents Day Program.

