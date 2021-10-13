State employees recognized during Beatrice ceremony

State of Nebraska employees from the Gage County area were recognized for years of service milestones during a ceremony at Beatrice State Developmental Center this week.

The Tuesday ceremony was one of many being held across the state for teammate recognition month, as proclaimed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The Beatrice ceremony was led by Jason Jackson, director of the department of administrative services, who commended the workers for their service during the difficult times of COVID-19.

“The past 18-24 months have been a difficult time in state government, a difficult time for Nebraska,” he said. “I think the events in the past two years have really shown the importance of public service in our respective communities. We can see states that haven’t performed as well as Nebraska, from either a health perspective or an economic perspective and then here in Nebraska compared to other states, we’re thriving. Nebraskans are enjoying a more normal way of life in large part because of the performance of our government.

“It’s important that we come together and recognize those who are public servants and are working on behalf of Nebraskans to create more effective and efficient state government and provide the good life for our communities.”

Across the state Jackson said 2,200 employees are being recognized for 32,000 total years of service.

In Gage County, 86 workers hit milestone employment years for a total of 1,300 years of service.

“Public service is a noble calling, but we also recognize it’s a choice we’ve all made. Right now Nebraska has the lowest unemployment in the country,” Jackson said. “We know that your talents and services would be in demand anywhere in the nation, in particular here in Nebraska. The nobility of you having chose public service as a career is particularly appreciated.”

The Beatrice ceremony was the first to be held this month, with additional events planned for Kearney, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Omaha and Lincoln.

