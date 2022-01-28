State Patrol investigating Pawnee County deaths

No foul play is suspected in two deaths discovered Wednesday in Pawnee County.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol following the discovery of two deceased individuals in a residence at 62955 Highway 4, near Humboldt.

A press release state the sheriff’s office performed a welfare check at the residence after a postal worker noticed that mail hadn’t been retrieved at the home for multiple weeks. Deputies located two deceased individuals inside the home.

Investigators found no apparent injuries on either of the individuals.

The two individuals are identified as Dirk Dobrovolny, 55, and Ila Dobrovolny, 86, both residents of the home. The investigation is ongoing.

