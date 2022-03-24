State Patrol launches search in case of missing Fairbury woman

TABLE ROCK -- The Nebraska State Patrol has launched a large-scale search near Table Rock as the agency continues its investigation into the disappearance of a women who went missing last summer.

Participants with 10 government agencies from Nebraska and Kansas were to gather near the Pawnee County town Thursday to renew efforts in the search for Linda Dillard, a 55-year-old woman who hasn't been seen sine June 16.

The State Patrol identified the specific search area, near Table Rock Wildlife Management Area, as part of its investigation that has stretched on for more than nine months.

The agencies plan to search the area through Saturday if necessary.

Investigators believe Dillard may have been the victim of a crime, which led to her disappearance, according to the patrol. In search warrants filed in Lancaster and Pawnee counties, investigators have been more specific.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Linda Dillard as described, investigators suspect that she may have been the victim of a crime to include: theft, assault, kidnapping, and/or murder," Investigator Amanda DeFreece said in a sworn affidavit.

Authorities have been searching for Dillard since her ex-husband reported her missing June 20, four days after she was last seen.

In court filings, DeFreece said Dillard had left her home near Fairbury in mid-June to visit friends in the Falls City area.

Dillard and a friend drank at a bar in Salem on June 12, a Saturday, then visited an acreage near the search area and joined a group drinking in Table Rock the next day.

DeFreece said investigators believe the group went back to the farmstead and smoked methamphetamine. Dillard hasn't been seen since.

When family members went to the farmstead and asked to look around, they found the wig she'd been wearing in a bathroom, DeFreece said in the search warrants. Pawnee County Sheriff's deputies later found clothes that belonged to Dilllard on the property.

DeFreece said the man who lives there told investigators Dillard had walked away at about 3 a.m. June 16 after accusing him of sexual assault. He later said a friend picked her up and they drove away, according to the documents.

Since then, she hasn't used her cellphone or posted to social media accounts. And when law enforcement tried to ping her phone, it was turned off or dead.

And the four people believed to be the last to see her alive early June 16 have given conflicting statements, DeFreece said the affidavit.

The man who owns the farmstead is facing drug charges after a July search of the property allegedly turned up methamphetamine, ketamine and carisoprodol, a muscle relaxer, according to court records.

But no one yet has been charged in connection with Dillard's disappearance.

