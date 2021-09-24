State senator announces reelection campaign

Dist. 30 Senator Myron Dorn announced his intention to continue serving in the Nebraska Legislature, which comprisesGage County and southeast portions of Lancaster County.
"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the citizens of District 30,” Dorn said. “Over the last four years, I’m proud to say I’ve worked together with my colleagues to find solutions to some of the most important challenges facing our families, our communities, and our state.”
For the 2021 legislative session, Dorn was instrumental in the passing of legislation that appropriates $2 million in each of the next two years to counties that meet certain criteria in paying off a federal judgement. The bill allows Gage County to receive funds from the state’s general fund and apply the entire
amount to the “Beatrice 6” case payment.
During his time in the legislature, Dorn has also been a strong voice for farmers like himself by promoting and advocating for greater property tax relief and
improvements in Ag policy. He helped spearhead the passage of a bill from Sen. Tom Briese that changes the valuation of agricultural land for purposes of property taxation in districts like LD 30 with more farm land.
“I’ve worked hard to listen to my constituents and ensure they have a voice in the legislature,” Dorn said. “I look forward to talking with voters and earning your vote this election to continue serving you in the legislature.”
Prior to being elected to the Legislature in 2018, he served as Chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors, served on the Gage County Tourism Board, and helped establish the “NGage” economic development group.
Dorn and his wife Julie, of 41 years, have two adult children and two grandchildren. They attend American Lutheran Church in Adams