State senator announces reelection campaign

Dist. 30 Senator Myron Dorn announced his intention to continue serving in the Nebraska Legislature, which comprisesGage County and southeast portions of Lancaster County.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the citizens of District 30,” Dorn said. “Over the last four years, I’m proud to say I’ve worked together with my colleagues to find solutions to some of the most important challenges facing our families, our communities, and our state.”

For the 2021 legislative session, Dorn was instrumental in the passing of legislation that appropriates $2 million in each of the next two years to counties that meet certain criteria in paying off a federal judgement. The bill allows Gage County to receive funds from the state’s general fund and apply the entire

amount to the “Beatrice 6” case payment.

During his time in the legislature, Dorn has also been a strong voice for farmers like himself by promoting and advocating for greater property tax relief and

improvements in Ag policy. He helped spearhead the passage of a bill from Sen. Tom Briese that changes the valuation of agricultural land for purposes of property taxation in districts like LD 30 with more farm land.